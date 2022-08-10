Bengali Actor Tried to End His Life; Admitted to Hospital: Police

Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya tried to end his life on Monday at his residence in Kolkata's Kasba, the police have said, as per a report by ANI. According to the police, Saibal had injured himself in an inebriated condition. He was rushed to the Chittaranjan Hospital for treatment.

Before attempting suicide, the actor had reportedly shared a video on Facebook where he allegedly blamed his wife and in-laws for his condition. The video has been deleted.