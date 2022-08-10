Bengali Actor Tried to End His Life; Admitted to Hospital: Police

Actor Saibal Bhattacharya had reportedly attempted suicide.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya tried to end his life on Monday at his residence in Kolkata's Kasba, the police have said, as per a report by ANI. According to the police, Saibal had injured himself in an inebriated condition. He was rushed to the Chittaranjan Hospital for treatment.
Before attempting suicide, the actor had reportedly shared a video on Facebook where he allegedly blamed his wife and in-laws for his condition. The video has been deleted.
"I was forced to take it in my own hands. For this my wife, mother-in-law and...," Saibal had reportedly said.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
