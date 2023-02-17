'Being Young Is Wonderful, so Is Being Old': Zeenat Aman Flaunts Her Silver Hair

Zeenat Aman embraces her silver hair
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who recently made her Instagram debut earlier this week, took to the photo-sharing platform to talk about self-love on 17 February. The 71-year-old actor shared a picture of herself, clicked by her son Zahaan Khan, in which she is flaunting her silver hair. Along with the postcard-worthy picture, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor also penned a touching note in her caption.
Zeenat wrote, "As women we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy."
She further added, "I was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some well wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities. It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don’t care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo."
Here, take a look at the post:
Ever since Zeenat joined Instagram, she has been consistent with her posts. Earlier, she had shared another stunning picture of herself on the social media platform. She captioned it, "Now that I am on social media I am rifling through some of my pictures from the past. This afternoon I stumbled across one that triggered so many memories. I will share that image and it’s story tomorrow."
"Today I am just appreciating my journey so far and feeling much love for the young woman I was. She’s the one who has brought me to this moment, where I can enjoy moments of peace with my family in my garden, in the city I’ve always called home," she further added to her caption.
Take a look at it here:
Zeenat has delivered several blockbusters in her career. Some of the iconic films in which she has worked include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer, among many others.
