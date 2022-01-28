'Being in Salman Khan's Shadow Has Its Advantages & Disadvantages': Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur.
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Singer Iulia Vantur has said that while she appreciates the launchpad Salman Khan has provided her with, she would want to stand on her own feet. Iulia recently collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the hit single 'Main Chala'. There have been rumours about Iulia and Salman being in a relationship for several years, though neither has confirmed it.
In an interview with The Times of India, Iulia said that it was ‘an honour, blessing and joy to work with Salman’. She described him as a 'great person and a great actor'.
“I feel for me, at the moment, I wanted to work on my own identity. I am working on that, especially because people don’t know me so well here and I think it is important to do that," she told the publication.
Speaking about whether it's very difficult to get out of Salman's shadow Iulia said, "You have to put in the extra effort. Of course, it comes with advantages and disadvantages. The visibility is there, and it helps a lot. His input, his experience helps a lot, but in the end, you have to put extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person. I think everyone wants that - to be respected for their work."
