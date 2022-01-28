'Being in Salman Khan's Shadow Has Its Advantages & Disadvantages': Iulia Vantur

“I feel for me, at the moment, I wanted to work on my own identity. I am working on that, especially because people don’t know me so well here and I think it is important to do that," she told the publication.

Speaking about whether it's very difficult to get out of Salman's shadow Iulia said, "You have to put in the extra effort. Of course, it comes with advantages and disadvantages. The visibility is there, and it helps a lot. His input, his experience helps a lot, but in the end, you have to put extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person. I think everyone wants that - to be respected for their work."