'Baseless News': Asin Reacts to Divorce Rumours With Husband Rahul Sharma

Asin reacts to divorce rumours with husband Rahul Sharma.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Asin recently made the headlines after purported rumours of her divorce with husband Rahul Sharma started surfacing on the internet.
On 28 June, the Ghajini actor put all the speculations to rest with an Instagram post. Reacting to the same, Asin shared that she is currently enjoying a summer holiday with her husband and called the news reports "very imaginative and utterly baseless".
The statement she put out on her Instagram story read, "In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys."
Have a look at it here:
A screenshot of Asin's Instagram story.
The rumours began circulating after Asin reportedly deleted all her Instagram pictures that featured her husband except one. The actor has also removed photographs from her wedding with Sharma.
Sharma is the co-founder of Micromax. The couple tied the knot in 2016, following which Asin quit her acting career. The couple welcomed their daughter, Arin, in 2017.