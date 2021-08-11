'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Fame Sahdev Dirdo & Badshah Present New Take on The Song

Badshah dropped the new version of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' featuring the social media sensation Sahdev Dirdo
Rap artist Badshah dropped the full version the viral song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar', and shared a video of the 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo reacting to it. Sahdev Dirdo became a social media sensation after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ surfaced online. Several people used the audio for their reels but he shot to fame after Badshah posted a reel with a new rendition of the viral audio.
In the video shared by Badshah, Sahdev can be seen watching the music video, featuring him. Badshah asks, “Kaisa lag raha hai, beta? (How does it feel),” to which he responds, “Accha lag raha hai. (I feel good)” Badshah further asks him who is in the song to which he replies, “Badshah sir…aur mai.”
"When he met me for the first time, he brought me a gift from his village. Its one of the most precious things i have. I wish you all the best for your future Sahdev. And we will make sure ye bachpan ka pyaar duniya kabhi bhool na paye. (We will make sure nobody forgets this child ‘childhood love’),” Badshah wrote in the caption.
The music was originally created by Mayur Naditya and the new version has been composed by Hiten, and written by Badshah. The music video features Badshah, Sahdev Dirdo, Aastha Gill, and Rico.
The original song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ was sung by Kamlesh Barot and written by PP Bariya.
Talking about the new release, Badshah told ANI, "Astha, Rico, and I are extremely excited to present the biggest hero amongst us, Sahdev. It's endearing to watch and present Sahdev on this music video, and I hope the song receives the same love as the teaser on my Instagram reels."
