Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ekta Kapoor on Why She Didn't Approach Ram & Sakshi

“Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is synonymous to Sakshi and Ram. It will always stay Sakshi and Ram. But for me, at this moment, there is a whole generation that has not seen the story. They don’t know that urban loneliness in the 30s is a thing also.”

“Most soaps on TV are very massy. There is a whole section of Indian viewers that are new and thodi si urban, thodi si soft story banane ka attempt hai yeh (this is an attempt to make a show that is a little urban),” Ekta said.

Ekta also spoke about why she didn't approach Ram and Sakshi for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. "Since you both are so busy, I couldn't even think of approaching you".

Ram jokingly asked if the new male lead is 'as big as him', adding that 'Ram's stomach' played a pivotal role in the show. “The stomach is gone, Ram, but what we are going to stay with is Ram's hypochondria, tablet-eating, loneliness,” Ekta said.

According to reports, Nakuul Mehta has been roped in as the male lead. Disha Parmar has reportedly agreed to play the female lead.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain aired on Sony TV from 2011 to 2014. The show revolved around how Ram and Sakshi’s characters fell in love after getting married.