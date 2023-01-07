'I Miss Your Laughter': Babil Pens Note For Irrfan on His Birth Anniversary

Babil Khan remembers Irrfan on his birth anniversary.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Babil Khan took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for his father, Irrfan, on his birth anniversary. Irrfan, who passed away in 2020, would have turned 56 on 7 January. Babil also posted a few photos with his dad.
"Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here", he wrote.
