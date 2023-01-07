Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'I Miss Your Laughter': Babil Pens Note For Irrfan on His Birth Anniversary

Irrfan, who passed away in 2020, would have turned 56 on 7 January.
Babil Khan remembers Irrfan on his birth anniversary.

Babil Khan took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for his father, Irrfan, on his birth anniversary. Irrfan, who passed away in 2020, would have turned 56 on 7 January. Babil also posted a few photos with his dad.

"Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here", he wrote.

