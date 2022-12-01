'As a Son, I Want to Become the Human Being That Baba Was': Babil Khan
Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee and director Anvitaa Dutt spoke to The Quint about their latest Netflix film, Qala. They opened up about their experience working in the film industry and how they are like family to each other.
Triptii shared her early fears and apprehensions about the struggles she faced in the film business, she said:
I think you learn to deal with it with time. I had my fair share of struggles, I have struggled with anxiety and I had had days when I thought what if I don't get work, what if something good comes up and I don't recognise it? There were times after Laila Mujnu when I didn't have work for two years.
Triptii Dimri, Actor
Babil also opened Irrfan Khan's legacy as an actor, he said:
I don't think I have the experience to be able to tell you about acting that part of the legacy. I think it will take me a long time to understand how he manifested his soul into the craft, it was just outstanding and I don't think I have the experience to comment on that. But as a son, his legacy is so much more than acting, like the human being he was that was his legacy.
Babil Khan, Actor
Anvitaa Dutt and Swastika Mukherjee also opened up about their craft. Anvitaa spoke about her decision to bring on other lyricists for the film and Swastika's spoke about how Bollywood doesn't make many women-led films.