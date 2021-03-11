‘There’s Something Cooking’: Babil Khan Hints at Film Debut

Babil Khan, son of Late Irrfan Khan, posted a throwback picture of his father with actor Tabu. He also hinted at his debut, "I know it's been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I'll reveal what I've been busy with, but there's some stuff cookin'."
He also mentioned that he is 'frightened' by the prospect of starting his journey early. "Anyway, since I'm obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at Baba's pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here's something for his fans," he wrote.
