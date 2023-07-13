'Ayushmann Would Come In An Airport Look to Board a Train': Rochak Kohli

Ayushmann Khurrana & his friend Rochak Kohli spill secrets about each other.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Ayushmann Khurrana recently released his new single 'Raataan Kaaliyan,' composed by his childhood friend and longtime collaborator Rochak Kohli.
The Quint spoke with Ayushmann and Rochak about their friendship, composing the song and more. When asked as to whether they have any creative differences while working together Ayushmann replied, "We are childhood besties. I remember joining St John's High School in Chandigarh in the eighth standard, and I just had a few friends. I then saw him singing and composing music and thinking that he is so passionate."
To which Rochak added, "We would use the pencil box as an instrument and make music. We also had a band named Gravity, which was later changed to Addictions because we wanted people to get addicted to us!"
Speaking about his love for music Ayushmann said, "Music is like breathing for me. I have a playlist for every character, I have a playlist for every moment and for every season. I discover Indie artistes every other day. For me, films are also like music. They have an antara, they have a mukhda and then there's the culmination. In life, I approach everything through music.
Ayushmann also touched upon the changes he has seen in the Hindi film industry over the years and the areas that need to be changed.
The actor added, "What we need more is pay parity and representation."
