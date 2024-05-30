Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Avengers' Concept Designer Engineers Futuristic Car for Prabhas' 'Kalki'

Celebrated designer Haisu Wang engineers futuristic car 'Bujji' for Prabhas' 'Kalki'.
Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi adventure film directed by Nag Ashwin, which is being touted as the biggest Indian film ever made.

(Photo:X)

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi adventure film directed by Nag Ashwin, which is being touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. It holds the title of the most expensive film in the history of Indian cinema.

The production's ambitious scale includes extensive use of CGI and VFX, alongside significant investments in practical effects and comprehensive world-building.

As per a story put out on Instagram by concept and production designer Haisu Wang. The celebrated designer seems to be roped into engineering the concept behind 'Bujji', a futuristic car in the film.

He wrote, "Incredible engineering work. Not often to see a hubless wheel vehicle driving on the road (and off-road!) Glad to be the concept designer of ‘Bujji’."

Also stating, "Glad to be the concept designer of "Bujji”, A vehicle and character from film "Kalki 2898 AD" Thanks @nag_ashwin and @priyankacdutt for offering this opportunity to work with the talented filmmakers in India!!!"

Wang is renowned for his work on major films like Avengers: Endgame, The Batman, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, brings his unique creative vision and extensive blockbuster experience to Bujji, pushing the limits of visual storytelling.

