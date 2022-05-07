Athiya Shetty Opens up About Moving in And Wedding Plans With KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty on rumors of her moving in with KL Rahul and their wedding plans
(Picture Courtesy: Pinterest)
Bollywood's rumour mill has been buzzing with news of Athiya Shetty, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor, and her partner, cricketer KL Rahul, moving in together in a new house and marrying later this year. However, Athiya has finally cleared the air around these rumours.
In an interaction with ETimes, she clarified that she indeed is moving to a new house in Bandra, but with her parents Suneil Shetty and Mana Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty. She also responded to her wedding rumours with boyfriend KL Rahul and said that, "I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to."
Athiya and KL Rahul have reportedly been in a relationship for the past few years and they had finally made their relationship official by attending the premiere of Ahan Shetty's film Tadap together. Since then there have been rumours about them getting married. Recently, Ahan had also denied any claims of his sister's wedding and said that she has no plans of getting married in the near future.