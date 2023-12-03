AskSRK: Here's SRK's Response to Fan Asking About His Childhood Days In Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted an Ask Me Anything on X.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Dunki, which releases in theatres on 22 December. On Saturday, 2 December, Shah Rukh hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session for his fans on X. He recalled his Delhi days and expressed how much he missed his parents.
A fan posted a still from one of Dunki's songs 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' and asked, "Sir this song made me remember my home did you feel the same when you heard it first ?" In response, the actor wrote, "Yes it really makes me think about my parents…my Delhi days….friends made and lost in time. Very emotional."
Another fan asked the superstar, "Sir aapko dilli ki yaad aati hai kya? Apne bachpan ke baare mein bataiye na? (Sir, do you miss Delhi? Please tell us something about your childhood days)" To which SRK responded, "Main toh abhi bhi bachaa hoon (I am still a child). Had a lovely childhood and I do miss my parents a lot.”
2023 was certainly the year of Shah Rukh Khan. He gave two massive hits - Pathaan and Jawan. Now fans are eagerly waiting for Dunki, his debut project with Rajkumar Hirani.
