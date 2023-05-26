Ashish Vidyarthi Shares 'Life Update' Post Marriage With Rupali Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi Gets Married Again, Ties The Knot With Rupali Barua
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi married for a second time on Thursday, 25 May. As per reports, he and Rupali Barua married in a private registration marriage in a club in Kolkata. The actor took to Instagram to share a life update regarding the same.
He posted a heartfelt video regarding his second marriage. He shared the news by talking about how we are all seeking happiness and nothing more. Adding that despite his first marriage not lasting, the separation was amicable and now he has found another reason to be happy through his marriage.
Take a look at the video:
He said, “About 22 years back. Piloo and I met and got married. And we had an amazing one. We had Arth who is 22. He is working. But somehow over the last few years, we realised how we saw the future was different from one another.”
His wife, Rupali, is from Guwahati and is an entrepreneur. She has a fashion store in Kolkata, as per reports. Ashish was previously married to Rajoshi Barua. They also have a son, Arth Vidyarthi.
