Aryan Lucky to Have Best Legal Team; Thousands Languishing in Jail: Maneshinde

Maneshinde also told Bar and Bench that Aryan shouldn't have been arrested in the first place. "We are elated about the High Court's verdict. However, there was no recovery, no evidence, no consumption, no possession, no conspiracy and no conscious possession. He shouldn't have been arrested".

The advocate added, "Aryan was produced before the magistrate on 3 October, and he should have gotten bail then. The magistrate exercised his jurisdiction, heard the matter the whole day and then realised he had no jurisdiction. It was a waste of public time".

Calling the judicial system of the country 'the most neglected system', Maneshinde told the publication that the courts are in a terrible state and efforts should be made to build a strong judiciary.