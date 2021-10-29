Aryan Khan Bail: Juhi Chawla Allowed to Stand Surety For Aryan

The accused can’t leave the country without prior permission from from the Special Judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai. They can't leave Mumbai without informing his investigative officer and have to submit their itinerary to their investigating officer when they do.

Aryan Khan and others also shouldn’t make any statements to the media in any form about the proceedings of the case.

The Court also ordered that the accused shouldn’t indulge in any activities similar to the ones for which NCB registered cases against them under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

None of the accused shall try to contact each other or anybody who is even indirectly involved in any such activities. They also have to surrender their passports to the Special court.

The NCB had arrested Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun on 3 October, during a raid on a cruise ship off the course of Mumbai. The agency had argued that the accused be charged with ‘conscious possession’ and alleged that 6 grams of charas were obtained from Arbaaz Merchantt.

The agency alleged that the accused are part of a conspiracy, and that WhatsApp chats from Aryan Khan indicated to a ‘bulk quantity’ of drugs and an ‘international nexus’. Aryan Khan’s counsel and the other accused’s lawyers argued that there is no case of conspiracy.

The bail pleas for Aryan Khan and the others were moved to High Court after a special NDPS court rejected bail on 20 October.