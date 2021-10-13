Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing Adjourned to Thursday

In his petition, Aryan pleaded innocence and false implication. "The prosecution is relying solely upon certain alleged WhatsApp chats to entangle him in the present proceedings, without the veracity or accuracy of the chats being established. In addition, there is nothing to suggest that these alleged chats have any connection whatsoever to the case that is presently being investigated," Aryan Khan's petition stated.

Senior advocate Desai, for Aryan Khan, claimed that his client wasn't on the cruise. Desai also reiterated that Aryan wasn't found in possession of any drugs.

The ASG, appearing for NCB, alleged that there are WhatsApp chats between the accused and a foreign national referring to hard drugs.

Earlier, the pleas of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt and others were denied on 8 October by a Mumbai court.