Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing Adjourned to Thursday

Aryan Khan and seven others arrested in the Mumbai Cruise raid had submitted their bail pleas before an NDPS court.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
A special NDPS court heard the bail pleas of Aryan Khan and others, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to an alleged drugs case. The bail hearing has been adjourned to Thursday.
Opposing Aryan's bail plea, the NCB had argued that the roles of all the accused, including Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, are 'inextricably connected' and that ‘no accused can be considered in isolation’. The agency further maintained that they are investigating a larger network or 'nexus'.
In his petition, Aryan pleaded innocence and false implication. "The prosecution is relying solely upon certain alleged WhatsApp chats to entangle him in the present proceedings, without the veracity or accuracy of the chats being established. In addition, there is nothing to suggest that these alleged chats have any connection whatsoever to the case that is presently being investigated," Aryan Khan's petition stated.
Senior advocate Desai, for Aryan Khan, claimed that his client wasn't on the cruise. Desai also reiterated that Aryan wasn't found in possession of any drugs.
The ASG, appearing for NCB, alleged that there are WhatsApp chats between the accused and a foreign national referring to hard drugs.
Earlier, the pleas of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt and others were denied on 8 October by a Mumbai court.
