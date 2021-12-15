Aryan Khan Not Required to Appear Before NCB Every Week: Bombay HC

Aryan Khan doesn't need to appear before the NCB weekly in the cruise ship drugs case.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Aryan Khan had approached the High Court seeking modification of a condition imposed on him when he was granted bail in the cruise ship drug case. The Bombay HC allowed the plea on Wednesday (15 December).
Aryan's plea argued that since the investigation of the case has been transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi, the condition that he must mark his presence at the Mumbai office every week can be waived.
On Wednesday, Justice Nitin Sambre exempted Aryan Khan from appearing before NCB Mumbai every week, Bar and Bench reported.
The agency didn’t oppose Aryan’s plea but it submitted that the bail condition should only be modified if Aryan is directed to appear before the SIT in Delhi whenever he is summoned.
Aryan Khan and others accused in the case, namely Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were granted bail in the cruise ship drug case on 28 October. The next day, the HC released a detailed bail order containing the conditions.
One of the conditions stated that the accused must appear before the NCB office every Friday from 11 AM to 2 PM and must attend all court dates unless ‘prevented by reasonable cause’.