Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing Adjourned to Wednesday

In his petition Aryan stated that the NCB's entire case is built on "voluntary" statements and WhatsApp chats that are inadmissible in court. The plea cites Section 67 of the NDPS act where such statements were considered inadmissible in the Toofan Singh case.

Aryan argued in his plea that there should be equality in cases such as these, and he shouldn't be given special treatment in any way, but also should not be scrutinised for his social status.

Further, the petition pointed out that there has been no actual evidence found against Khan and holding him in custody is not justified. Given that the alleged quantity of drugs found with him was not of commercial quantity, the embargo under Section 37 of the NDPS act would not apply.

NCB Alleges Witnesses are Being Influenced

The NCB has alleged that there has been a 'tampering of evidence' in the case and that should be enough to reject Aryan Khan's bail. Referring to the affidavit filed by a witness Prabhakar Sail, the NCB alleged that attempts were being made to 'derail the ongoing investigation'. Sail has levelled allegations of a pay-off to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

In its arguments, the agency also said that they've found prima facie indications to 'illegal drug procurement' in the Aryan Khan case.

Aryan Khan has denied any involvement in the pay-off allegations and said that there has been 'no deal with anti-drugs agency officers,' NDTV reported.

'No Possession, No Consumption': Aryan Khan's Lawyer

Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi reiterated in court that his client was not found in possession of any drugs. The special NDPS court has noted that Aryan was found in "conscious possession" of drugs but Rohatgi argued against it.