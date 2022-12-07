'Can't Wait to Say Action': Aryan Khan Announces His First Bollywood Project

Aryan Khan announces his first Bollywood project.
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut. Taking to social media on 6 December, Aryan announced his first project with Shah Rukh's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. He shared a picture of a clapboard with 'Red Chillies Entertainment' written on it, along with a script that had Aryan's name printed in bold letters.
It seems that Aryan's Bollywood debut will be as a director. As he captioned his post on Instagram, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action (Video camera emoji)."
Soon after, Aryan's parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan entered the comments section to motivate their son for his first project. While Gauri Khan commented, "Can't wait to watch" with heart eyes emojis; Shah Rukh wrote, "Wow....thinking....believing....dreaming done, now onto dare....wish u the best for the first one. It's always special...."
Aryan was quick to reply to Shah Rukh's comment. He wrote, "of course...only night shoots."
Aryan is the eldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri. They are also parents to their son AbRam Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana is also set to make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies on Netflix.
