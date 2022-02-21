‘Mehmood Made My Career & Was Also Responsible for My Downfall’: Aruna Irani

Talking about her equation with Mehmood, Aruna added that people didn’t approach her with film offers because of her rumoured marriage to Mehmood, “It’s like Mehmood made my career and he was also responsible for my downfall.”

“But after all, everything got fine and I was back on track. Working with him was always nice, what an actor he was! He taught me a lot about acting, comedy punches, and timings. Working with him was always a great help,” Aruna said.

Aruna Irani also opened up about her first husband Kuku Kohli, “He (Kuku) didn't tell me that he was married when we met and that's how I fell in love with him. So it didn't look good to speak about our relationship as he was married already with a wife and daughters. Now I am talking about it because his first wife passed away a few months back.”