'Did It For Law': Arshad Warsi & Maria Goretti Register Marriage After 25 Years

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti legally register their marriage after 25 years.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Bollywood couple Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on 14 February, Valentine's Day. Ahead of their special day, the couple decided to legally register their marriage in court on 23 January.
In a recent interview with The Times of India, Arshad and Maria revealed why it took them so long to get their marriage registered.
Speaking about the decision, the Munna Bhai MBBS told the publication, "It crossed our minds, but we never thought that it was really important. But then we realised that it is important to do it when you have to deal with property matters and even after you are no more. We did it for the sake of the law. Otherwise, I feel as partners, if you are committed to each other, then that’s all that matters."
Maria Goretti and Arshad Warsi get their marriage registered in court.
In the same interview, Maria also opened up about the court marriage and added, "We had a court marriage because that was something we’d been wanting to do for some time now. We got married under the Special Marriage Act. Our kids could not attend it as we could not take them to the court. Just witnesses were allowed. We sat in those big chairs and laughed a lot. Yes, I married the same man for the third time! Who does that?”
Arshad also shared the story behind choosing Valentine's Day for their wedding and told TOI, "I hate to share my wedding date with anyone because it sounds so cheesy. Both Maria and I are embarrassed about this! It was never intentional though. Maria’s parents wanted us to get married soon. We couldn’t during Lent and then I was getting busy with work. We didn’t want to waste one year and the one date that looked feasible to us back then was February 14, so we went ahead with it. Now I have the scariest memory of Valentine’s Day - that I got married.”
The couple took the decision after 25 years.
Arshad and Maria tied the knot on February 14, 1999. The couple walked down the aisle in a Christian wedding ceremony, followed by a traditional nikah.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshad will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)