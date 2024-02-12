'Did It For Law': Arshad Warsi & Maria Goretti Register Marriage After 25 Years

In the same interview, Maria also opened up about the court marriage and added, "We had a court marriage because that was something we’d been wanting to do for some time now. We got married under the Special Marriage Act. Our kids could not attend it as we could not take them to the court. Just witnesses were allowed. We sat in those big chairs and laughed a lot. Yes, I married the same man for the third time! Who does that?”

Arshad also shared the story behind choosing Valentine's Day for their wedding and told TOI, "I hate to share my wedding date with anyone because it sounds so cheesy. Both Maria and I are embarrassed about this! It was never intentional though. Maria’s parents wanted us to get married soon. We couldn’t during Lent and then I was getting busy with work. We didn’t want to waste one year and the one date that looked feasible to us back then was February 14, so we went ahead with it. Now I have the scariest memory of Valentine’s Day - that I got married.”