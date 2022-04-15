'Kangana is a Thorough Professional, But I Was Careful Around Her': Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal, who essays the role of Om Singh, a homicide detective in the upcoming thriller series London Files tells The Quint, "the whole show has been extremely challenging."

When asked about an incident in Bollywood that he would have loved to solve if he were a detective in real life Arjun said, "I am a huge fan of Parveen Babi. I would like to explore her world if I were a detective".