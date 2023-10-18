'I Don't Want to Be Embellishments In Star-Driven Films': Arjun Mathur

Arjun Mathur took some time out to speak to The Quint.
Arjun Mathur became a household name since the first season of Made In Heaven released in 2019. Arjun has been a part of mainstream Indian films such as Luck By Chance, My Name Is Khan and Ankur Arora Murder Case as well as critically-acclaimed independent movies like Barah Aana and Coffee Bloom.
The Quint caught up with the actor to speak about his childhood days, his decision to become an actor, how he changed numerous lives through Made In Heaven, being nominated for an International Emmy Award and more. "The first few years of my life were spent in Srinagar, where my father started his career as a hotelier. It was the early 80s, and most Hindi films were shot in Kashmir then. Satte Pe Satta, for instance, was shot in the property of the hotel my dad was associated with back then. Most of the actors would go with their requests to my dad."
Arjun also spoke about living in Delhi and finally moving to Bombay and how a tragedy struck the family in 1995, when he was just 14 years old. "My family and I were driving from Bombay to Nashik, when we met with a car accident. My mum passed away in the accident. I was hospitalised for the majority of the year and our lives had turned upside down. My mother's passing was the single-most defining moment of my life"
Arjun even touched upon losing out on a project because of a star kid and how Made In Heaven had such a huge impact on so many people's lives.
Speaking about roles that he had lost to star kids Arjun replied, "It happened quite often. I remember a case where I had done a screen test with another actor (who's my friend) for a two-hero project. But the producer told me that I couldn't do the film because I'll overshadow the other actor. Number one, it's not the star kid's fault. Coming to the responsibility of balancing things out, it falls on the media. They only want to follow star kids since they are born. They should also support people without backing."
