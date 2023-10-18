'I Don't Want to Be Embellishments In Star-Driven Films': Arjun Mathur

Arjun Mathur became a household name since the first season of Made In Heaven released in 2019. Arjun has been a part of mainstream Indian films such as Luck By Chance, My Name Is Khan and Ankur Arora Murder Case as well as critically-acclaimed independent movies like Barah Aana and Coffee Bloom.

The Quint caught up with the actor to speak about his childhood days, his decision to become an actor, how he changed numerous lives through Made In Heaven, being nominated for an International Emmy Award and more. "The first few years of my life were spent in Srinagar, where my father started his career as a hotelier. It was the early 80s, and most Hindi films were shot in Kashmir then. Satte Pe Satta, for instance, was shot in the property of the hotel my dad was associated with back then. Most of the actors would go with their requests to my dad."