A Nerve-Wracking Love Story: Arjun Kapoor Announces Next Film, The Ladykiller

Arjun Kapoor in the first look poster of his new film The Ladykiller.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Arjun Kapoor shared the first look of his next film The Ladykiller with the caption, “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-wracking love story & my most ambitious film yet.”
The poster has the film’s tagline which reads, “Mistrust makes a snake bite its own tail,” and features a screaming Arjun Kapoor. The movie revolves around the story of a small-town Casanova who falls in love with someone and embarks on a torrid romance.
“I am excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir, and of course, my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can’t wait to begin prep for my role, it’s going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited,” Arjun Kapoor said in a statement.
Arjun told ANI that he couldn’t put the film’s script down from ‘the moment he started reading it’, and said, “When the script of The Ladykiller came my way, I was hooked. It was gripping, intriguing, and emotionally charged. I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it.”
The Ladykiller is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Karma Media and Entertainment. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl.
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jaqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.