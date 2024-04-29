Arijit Singh Spots Mahira Khan at His Dubai Concert; Sings 'Zaalima' For Her

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Arijit Singh Spots Mahira Khan at His Dubai Concert; Sings 'Zaalima' For Her

"He’s just been blessed from up above," Mahira Khan wrote for Arijit Singh on Instagram.
Mahira Khan attends Arijit Singh's concert in Dubai.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@mahirakhan)

Actor Mahira Khan recently attended singer Arijit Singh's concert in Dubai. In a video from the concert that surfaced online on Sunday, 28 April, the singer fails to recognise Mahira in the crowd at the first go; however, he later spots the actor and introduces her to the audience.

Arijit also sang the popular chartbuster 'Zaalima', from Mahira's 2017 film Raees, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

In the video that went viral from the concert, Arijit could be heard saying, "You guys must be surprised, should I reveal? I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have the camera there? I was trying to recognise this person, then remembered I had sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan sitting right in front of me. Think about I was singing her song Zaalima and it’s her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry. Ma'am gratitude and thank you so much.”

Have a look at the video here:

Taking to Instagram on 29 April, Mahira also shared a video from the concert. Praising Arijit in her post, the actor wrote in the caption, "I wasn’t meant to be here for this.. but.. I guess I was. You know what I mean? What a pleasure it is to watch an artist perform.. whirling in joy, surrounded by love. But more than that, it’s beautiful when you see humility in an artist.. because he knows, it isn’t him.. he’s just been blessed from up above. Stay blessed @arijitsingh Wah!"

Have a look at it here:

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Mahira recently tied the knot with Pakistani businessman Salim Karim. This is the actor's second marriage.

