Will Sunil Grover Return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

Of late, there have been a lot of speculations as to whether Sunil Grover will return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, according to a report by The Times of India, Grover has no plans of returning to the show.

A source told the publication, "Grover hasn't received any phone call from Salman Khan asking him to return to The Kapil Sharma Show". Reportedly, Salman Khan is initiating a patch-up between Grover and Sharma.

The source added, "It's unfair to constantly ask Sunil Grover about The Kapil Sharma Show and take away the appreciation he is receiving for Tandav."