Gunshots Heard Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence; Police Investigates

Gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence.
Sounds of gunshots were heard outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence in the wee hours of Sunday, 14 April, according to reports.
Mumbai police officials confirmed to NDTV that at 5 am, two unidentified men riding on a motorcycle fired five rounds in the air outside Khan's home in Bandra. However, they sped away from the scene.
As per the NDTV report, one bullet hit the first floor of the building in which Khan resides. The police also mentioned the use of a foreign pistol in the firing. The local police and the crime branch have currently launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to track down the men who fired the shots.
Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reported that the Ek Tha Tiger actor was among the top targets of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's, who planned to eliminate him. According to reports, Bishnoi claimed that Khan's 1998 black buck hunting incident offended the Bishnoi community.
Earlier, Sampat Nehra, Bishnoi's henchman, had surveilled Khan's Bandra residence, waiting for a potential hit, but was captured by the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police.
Following another threat call on 11 April 2023, the Mumbai Police escalated Khan's security status to Y+. A lookout circular was also issued against an Indian student in the UK who allegedly made the call.
