AR Rahman's Mother Passes Away in Chennai; Composer Pays Tribute

Kareema Begum is the wife of music composer RK Sekhar who passed away in 1976 when Rahman was nine years old. After his father's death, Rahman's mother used to rent his father's musical equipment to make ends meet. However, when asked to sell them, she refused to do so saying that her son would take care of the equipment.

In Nasreen Munni Kabir's book AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music, the composer described his mother as being "spiritually inclined". He said she chose to embrace Sufism in 1986 after taking care of a seer Qadri Saaheb when he was unwell.

She is survived by her daughters AR Reihana, Ishrath Qadri and Fathima Shekhar, besides AR Rahman.

(With inputs from Chennai Times)