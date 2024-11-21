'An Unseen End’: AR Rahman, Saira Banu Part Ways After 29 Years of Marriage

advertisement
AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to part ways after 29 years of marriage. The Oscar-winning composer took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts.”
“Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,” he added.
Advocate Vandana Shah issued a joint statement on AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s behalf that read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr AR. Raman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.”
“Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” the statement further read.
The statement ended with a plea for privacy for Rahman and Banu as they “navigate this difficult chapter in their life”.
The couple had tied the knot in 1995 and are parents to three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)