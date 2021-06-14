Anushka & Virat Asked for Privacy for Vamika: Cricketer's Sister

Cricketer Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra has issued a statement after her comment on Vamika, Virat and Anushka's daughter, went viral. Ever since Vamika's birth the couple has requested for privacy, asking the media to refrain from clicking or using the child's photos.

During an Ask Me Anything session by Bhawna, she was asked whether the family has met Vamika and how the child looks. In answer to the question, Bhawna had called Vamika an ‘angel’.