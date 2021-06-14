Anushka & Virat Asked for Privacy for Vamika: Cricketer's Sister

Cricketer Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra has issued a statement after her comment on Vamika, Virat and Anushka's daughter, went viral. Ever since Vamika's birth the couple has requested for privacy, asking the media to refrain from clicking or using the child's photos.
During an Ask Me Anything session by Bhawna, she was asked whether the family has met Vamika and how the child looks. In answer to the question, Bhawna had called Vamika an ‘angel’.
However, Bhawna later issued a clarification, asking publications not to 'entertain' news that she suggested how the child looks. "Guys Virat and Anushka have already requested media to refrain from Vamika’s pics. Please do not encourage or entertain any news that suggest that I have revealed how she looks. I totally respect their decision and would not do so myself,” she wrote.
On the birth of their daughter Virat and Anushka had said in a statement, “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child.”
