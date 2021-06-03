Pics: Virat & Anushka Clicked at the Airport With Baby Vamika

Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team has left for the world test championship, to be held in the UK.
Anushka Sharma with her daughter Vamika at the Mumbai airport. 

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team has left for the world test championship, to be held in the UK. The players were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. Virat was accompanied by wife and actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika. Apart from the men's team and their families, members of the Indian women's cricket team were also present at the airport. They, too, will be playing a Test match in the UK.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anushka Sharma at the airport with daughter Vamika, ready to leave for the UK.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anushka is accompanying Virat Kohli and the men's Indian cricket team, who will be playing the world championship.&nbsp;</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anushka, Virat and Vamika at the airport.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Viral Bhayani)</p></div>

