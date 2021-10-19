Ranveer Singh’s Adorable Reaction to Anushka Sharma’s Pic of Virat Kohli, Vamika

Ranveer Singh, who made his film debut with Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat, gushed over the picture, and commented, "Hayyyye" with heart-eyes emojis. Some fans took the opportunity to ask the actor about his future plans.

One fan commented, "ap kab suna rahe ho khushkabar?” and another wrote, “someone desperately wants to be a daddy in future."