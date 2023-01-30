Anurag Kashyap Regrets Ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput’s Request to Collaborate

In his interview with Showsha, he said, “It’s taken me a year-and-a-half of sickness to realise a lot of things. I was so reactive; I would say things. I would say things out of anger, out of reaction, to things I felt perturbed by. It took me time to realise that I’m shouting, I’m shouting in a room full of people shouting. Nobody’s listening to each other, not just to me. That’s what social media has become. And I stepped back. I said, ‘Why am I reacting to this? What is bothering me?'”

He spoke about his dynamics with Abhay Deol and what his equation was like with late actor Suahant Singh Rajput and said, “I know I have no filter. But it’s also made me realise I don’t need to say everything. For example, that whole spat between me and Abhay. Somebody was doing an article about why a very good actor like Abhay is no longer in the movies, and I spoke about my experiences, something that happened 13 years ago. I didn’t need to say it publicly"

He then spoke about the incident with Sushant, "And the day the unfortunate incident happened of SSR, I felt so bad. Three weeks prior to that somebody was trying to reach out because he wanted to talk, and I was like, ‘No, he ghosted me, I don’t want to talk’. You get pangs of guilt. So, I tried to reach out to Abhay and I apologised to him, because somebody had told me that he was upset about me speaking publicly about him."

Anurag is awaiting the release of his new film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. The film marks the first film Kashyap has solely written since his 2014 thriller Ugly.

Sushant, on the other end, came to the limelight after his performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.