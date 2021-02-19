Got Rape Threats for Lingerie Photos: Anurag's Daughter Aaliyah

In a video on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah opened up about the incident. “People were telling me that I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats. People were calling me a prostitute. People were DMing me and asking me what my rate was.... That incident over the picture got me a lot.”

While most of the comments on the Instagram post are positive, some comments do reflect what Aaliyah talks about. However, her fans came to her defence, asking people to let her wear what she wants to.