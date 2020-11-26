People Have No Job: Kareena Kapoor Speaks About Trolls

The third season of What Women Want is live, and The Quint caught up with host Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena says she has been enjoying working ever since the unlock phases started across the country. "The time I got to spend with Taimur and Saif came as a silver lining, but there's only so long that you can be at home. You have to get on with work after a while and that's what I did," said Kareena.

Kareena says that she and the team will be conducting the third season via zoom calls. "That's the new normal and the whole world has adapted to this new style of working so we thought, why not?" Kareena shot the first episode with Barkha Dutt. "I wanted to have Barkha on the show ever since the first season and we are so glad that we got her this time. It was wonderful chatting with her about journalism and reporting, which is such an important topic today," Kareena says.