Bollywood Focuses on Star Power Rather Than Telling a Real Story: Anurag Kashyap

He appreciated that the makers cast ‘three influencers in key roles’. The filmmaker lauded films like Laapata Ladies and 12th Fail and said, ““It only works when something original comes out,” adding, “Kill is an action movie but still very unique in itself.”

Kashyap, who is set to make his Malayalam cinema debut with Rifle Club, said of the industry, “People here tell original stories that are unique to each individual. The filmmakers are catering to themselves rather than the market. A movie like Bhramayugam will never be made in black and white in any other industry. It shows that they’re making the films they truly want to make.”