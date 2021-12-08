'Life is so Fragile': Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher Mourn Demise of Gen Bipin Rawat

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 officers passed away in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and staff, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife and 11 others.
Celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences. Yami Gautam shared IAF's statement and tweeted, "An extremely sad day for our country. We are still trying to process this shocking news. Our deepest condolences".
Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to write, "Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families".
Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared some photos he took with Rawat and wrote in Hindi, "Deeply saddened to hear the passing of CDS #GenBipinRawat, his wife and 11 officers. I was fortunate to meet General Rawat many times. His love for the country knew no bounds. Shaking hands with him was always a matter of pride".
Many others paid their tributes:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)