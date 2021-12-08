'Life is so Fragile': Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher Mourn Demise of Gen Bipin Rawat

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and staff, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife and 11 others.

Celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences. Yami Gautam shared IAF's statement and tweeted, "An extremely sad day for our country. We are still trying to process this shocking news. Our deepest condolences".