Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu-Starrer Annabelle Sethupathi Gets Release Date

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu's film Annabelle Sethupathi releases on Disney+ Hotstar.
Taapsee Pannu took to social media to share the first look poster of her upcoming film Annabelle Sethupathi with Vijay Sethupathi. She also announced the film’s release date. Annabelle Sethupathi will release directly on OTT on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 September.
Taapsee shared the film’s poster and wrote, “Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy.” She also added that the film will be streaming in multiple languages, “Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS.”
Vijay also shared the poster in a tweet and wrote, “Here it is #AnnabelleSethupathi First look. Streaming from Sep 17th on @DisneyplusHSVIP.” Vijay can be seen wearing a white kurta with a chain around his neck while Taapsee sports a white shirt and a headband. The film, reportedly a horror comedy, is being directed by Deepak Sundarajan.
Taapsee Pannu has multiple releases lined up including Looop Lapeta, Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Dobaaraa, and the sports biopic Shabaash Mitthu. Vijay Sethupathi stars in 19 (1)(A) and will also make his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar.
