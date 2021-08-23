Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, Based on Jayalalithaa's Life, Gets Release Date

Kangana Ranaut's film Thalaivi is set to release on 10 September.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @ZeeStudios_)
Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa finally has a release date. The film’s makers released a new poster with the release date, 10 September. The film’s release was earlier delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zee Studios shared the film’s latest poster and wrote, “With a personality queen size, Jayalalithaa's story has always belonged to the BIG SCREENS! Embark on her inspiring journey from being a cine star to becoming one of the most influential CMs IN THEATRES near you on 10th September.”
Kangana Ranaut also shared the poster on social media, and wrote, “The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres.”
Thalaivi stars Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The film’s trailer was dropped on Kangana’s birthday on 23 March. The film directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and follows Jayalalithaa’s life, from her time as an actor to her time in politics.
The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, Poorna, and Jisshu Sengupta, and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Published: 23 Aug 2021,07:44 PM IST