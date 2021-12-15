Ankita Lokhande Shares Pics From Her & Vicky Jain's Wedding

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wore outfits by Manish Malhotra for their wedding.
Updated:

Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who married Vicky Jain in a grand ceremony on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share photos from their big day. The couple wore outfits styled by Manish Malhotra. Ankita looked stunning in a gold lehenga, while Vicky chose an ivory sherwani.

"Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!", Ankita wrote in the caption.

Actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Srishty Rode and Aparna Dixit, who attended the festivities, shared glimpses of Ankita's wedding on their respective Instagram profiles

Published: 15 Dec 2021,09:37 AM IST
