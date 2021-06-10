Ankita Responds to Question About Her & Milind Soman's Age Gap

Ankita Konwar has, on several occasions, spoken about the age gap between her and husband Milind Soman. During an Ask Me Anything session with her InstaFam, a user raised the topic once again with Ankita. "How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of 'Don't marry an older man'?", was the question.

To which Ankita replied, "Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored, AKA fear. A survival skill."