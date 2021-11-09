Anita Hassanandani Thanks Ekta Kapoor for Helping Her Fight Depression

Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and producer Ekta Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani opened up about battling depression when she had just joined the television industry and thanked producer Ekta Kapoor for helping her during that time. In a post on Instagram, the actor wrote that during her initial days in the industry, she was ‘clueless about everything’ and was affected by her failures.
Anita shared a picture with Ekta Kapoor and her husband Rohit Reddy and wrote, “Ekta!!! You are a prototype of every strong female character you ever created. You are a true friend and an incredibly strong-willed woman. All these years of friendship have culminated into an indispensable relationship, the one where we could do anything for each other with no questions asked.”
Talking about her experience with depression, Anita called Ekta her ‘guardian angel’.
“You are in every sense of the world, my life's Niyati. Calling Ekta a friend is an understatement. She is a part of my family and she is my Niyati,” Anita wrote.
In a note to her ‘adorable and loving husband’ Rohit, Anita Hassanandani wrote, “Rohit! My dashing, adorable and loving husband, with the cutest dimple well, and now a super dad too! I have been at my best and worst with him, but Rohit has held my hands through every trial and tribulation. We have shared so many happy moments that have been etched in my heart forever.”
She added that Rohit has been her ‘invisible support’ and she has leaned on him ever since they fell in love, adding, “I know I have him by my side, always! Rohit is a special person who has brought untold happiness into my life, just like Niyati.”
Anita Hassanandani made her television debut with the show Idhar Udhar starring Supriya Pathak and Ratna Pathak Shah. However, her claim to fame is the Star Plus show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli which was produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.
She went on to play the role of Vishakha in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 3 and also joined Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel in a reprisal of her role. Ekta Kapoor was honoured with a Padma Shri award on Monday.
