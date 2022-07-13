‘I Choked up a Bit When Sonam Told Me About Her Pregnancy’: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor talks about his reaction to Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Anil Kapoor talked to The Quint about his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo, working with Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul, Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy, his upcoming release No Entry 2 and much more.
When asked why he and Neetu Kapoor never worked together before, Anil Kapoor said, "I'm so happy I got the opportunity to work with her. She's younger to me but in screen time she's much more senior. I think when she got married and she stopped working is when my career took off."
The actor also talked about how he reacted to the news of Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy. "It was quite emotional for me. I thought I won't feel emotional but I did. I was a bit choked (up) which I usually am not," Anil Kapoor said.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
