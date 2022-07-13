‘I Choked up a Bit When Sonam Told Me About Her Pregnancy’: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor also revealed that he hasn't heard the script for 'No Entry 2' yet.
Abira Dhar
Celebrities
Updated:

Anil Kapoor talks about his reaction to Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy.

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anil Kapoor talks about his reaction to Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy.</p></div>

Anil Kapoor talked to The Quint about his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo, working with Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul, Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy, his upcoming release No Entry 2 and much more.

When asked why he and Neetu Kapoor never worked together before, Anil Kapoor said, "I'm so happy I got the opportunity to work with her. She's younger to me but in screen time she's much more senior. I think when she got married and she stopped working is when my career took off."

"It's sad that we all lost our beloved Rishi (Kapoor) saab and the next thing she did, which is the right decision, is to go to the set and start working. And it happened to be opposite me so I'm the lucky one."
Anil Kapoor

The actor also talked about how he reacted to the news of Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy. "It was quite emotional for me. I thought I won't feel emotional but I did. I was a bit choked (up) which I usually am not," Anil Kapoor said.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Also Read'It Will Be Fantastic': Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry 2' With Salman Khan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 13 Jul 2022,09:48 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT