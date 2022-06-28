'It Will Be Fantastic': Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry 2' With Salman Khan

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan
Anil Kapoor in a recent interview confirmed the much-awaited sequel for No Entry. The film which had previously starred him and Salman Khan in lead roles is all set to come back on the big screens. The production for the film is supposed to begin early next year and it is being produced by SKF with Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.
Ani Kapoor told Pinkvilla, "People are looking forward to No Entry 2. It will be fantastic and I am looking forward to get back to the franchise. Anees (Bazmee) and Salman will decide on the timeline of shoot soon."
When asked about his intentions of working on other potential franchises such as Welcome, he said in the same interview, "To be honest, be it Welcome or No Entry - I am just an actor. The producers and studios have to decide and I am always with them."
Anil, is currently reeling from the success of his recently released film Jugjugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.
The original film, No Entry, was released in 2005.
