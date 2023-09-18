Neha Dhupia: ‘It’s Tough To Step Down From Anything You’re Excited To Work On'

Neha Dhupia sat down with The Quint to talk about her journey as an actor, winning Miss India, the trials and joys of motherhood, and more.

Speaking of her time as a model, Neha Dhupia says, “When I started acting or modeling, there was no preparation or social media. Not that it’s easier for people who are doing it now because there’s so much of it so it’s the other side. But when we were doing it, we were clueless. We were that generation that thought, ‘We’ll reach Mumbai and figure our lives out’.”

She adds,