Anek Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Action-Thriller Calls For Peace Amid Unrest

Ayushmann portrays the character of an agent named Joshua, who is sent on a mission in the North East of the country. This is his second venture with Anubhav Sinha who he had previously worked with in Article 15, which was also a gripping thriller that dealt with the issues of the caste system.

The description under the trailer read, “An untold story of an undercover cop set against the geopolitical backdrop of North East India. An action-thriller about a rebellion, an uprising. An Indian, who wants nothing more than peace for the nation. Presenting the much-awaited trailer of #Anek.”

The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.