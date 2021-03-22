Ananya Panday Has a Message for Those Who Body Shame Her

Ananya Panday turned showstopper for Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale.
Lakme Fashion Week 2021 witnessed its grand finale on Sunday, 21 March. The event was a star-studded affair, with many known faces in attendance. The one celebrity who charmed the audience was Ananya Panday, the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale showstopper. She walked the ramp for designer Ruchika Sachdeva.
Talking to The Quint about Sachdeva, Ananya said that she had never worn silhouettes similar to what her collection was all about. "I like that her clothes have a lot of structure and she's bold when it comes to the choice of silhouettes. Ever since I have been associated with Lakmé, it's been a dream to be the finale showstopper, and it came true".
Ruchika Sachdeva is all about sustainability and Ananya Panday associated herself with the collection for the same values. "It's important that we educate ourselves about how to keep our Mother Earth safe. I try to make conscious choices when it comes to fashion. I don't buy in bulk and re-wear most of my clothes. Whatever I don't wish to wear, I make sure I give those clothes to charity," says Ananya.
Talking about how the prolonged lockdown and being at home has changed her fashion sense, the actor says that she was always very "chilled" out when it came to fashion and she has become even more relaxed. Sweatpants have become her go-to fashion choice now.
Panday also spoke about how she gets body-shamed on social media and had faced the same issues even while growing up. "I have just made it a point to focus on the positives. There are so many positive things for us to focus on. And body shaming is a no-no for me," she says.
