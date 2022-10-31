'An Absolute Disgrace': Anushka Reacts to Virat Kohli's Leaked Hotel Room Video

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's hotel room's leaked video.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Taking to Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma reacted to a video of her husband Virat Kohli's hotel room that was recently leaked online. Kohli, who is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup, shared the video on his social media handle on 31 October, wherein, a man in a suit can be seen touring his hotel room, displaying his possessions to the camera.
This breach of privacy was not tolerated by Kohli and Anushka.
Sharing Kohli's post on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, "Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal karna padega (If you're a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem."
She further added, "Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?"
Not just Anushka, but Kohli's fans were also infuriated by the leaked video. Several commented on Virat's post, showing their disapproval of the act. One of them wrote, "What the hell!! Give this guy some space atleast," while the other said, "This is completely wrong. We have to respect the privacy of any human even if that person is our favourite player."
Several celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, and Varun Dhawan among others, also reacted to the video.
