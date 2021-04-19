A Line You Don't Cross: Prachi Shares Casting Couch Experience

Prachi was also asked if there was a direct offer to 'compromise', to which she said, "Whenever that has happened. I have known how to handle it. I am a no-nonsense person so I try and stick to that. And I also make it clear that there is a line which you don’t cross."

In 2006, Prachi marked her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasam Se starring Ram Kapoor. She won the 'Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role' for her role as Bani in the show. She left Kasam Se to make her film debut with Rock On and went on to appear in films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, and Azhar.

Prachi was really young when she stepped into the limelight. Referring to same, she told Bollywood Bubble that the expectations that arise from being in the public eye filled her with self-doubt, "So getting a break on TV at the age of 17, getting a film break at 19, all of that was magical. And I didn’t see that coming or anything...However, after stepping into the real film world is when all the self-doubt started."