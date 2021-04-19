A Line You Don't Cross: Prachi Shares Casting Couch Experience

Actor Prachi Desai
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Prachi Desai opened up about her casting couch experience and revealed that she was asked for sexual favours in exchange for a role in a 'big film', but she refused. She also added that the director approached her again but she held her ground.
"Oh sure. I think very direct propositions were also made to me to get cast in a certain big film but I have outright said no. And even after saying no, the director called again. And I still said that I am not interested in your film. I think I am very honest and upfront. I don’t like beating around the bush. So yeah, I am very upfront about these things," she said to Bollywood Bubble when asked about any indirect advances made towards her.
Prachi was also asked if there was a direct offer to 'compromise', to which she said, "Whenever that has happened. I have known how to handle it. I am a no-nonsense person so I try and stick to that. And I also make it clear that there is a line which you don’t cross."
In 2006, Prachi marked her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasam Se starring Ram Kapoor. She won the 'Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role' for her role as Bani in the show. She left Kasam Se to make her film debut with Rock On and went on to appear in films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, and Azhar.
Prachi was really young when she stepped into the limelight. Referring to same, she told Bollywood Bubble that the expectations that arise from being in the public eye filled her with self-doubt, "So getting a break on TV at the age of 17, getting a film break at 19, all of that was magical. And I didn’t see that coming or anything...However, after stepping into the real film world is when all the self-doubt started."
The Bol Bachchan actor also revealed that she and her manager would often find out from Facebook posts of people congratulating each other that she'd been replaced in a project. "And we have been told that ‘Ohh you know because you are not okay doing a certain song or a certain scene we had to replace you. Now we are looking to make the role far sexier or raunchier. So yeah that has happened in the past. It again happened a couple of months ago," she said.
Prachi returned to the screen with Manoj Bajpayee starrer Silence... Can You Hear It wherein she plays Sanjana, a strong-willed cop. The film marks her digital debut and also is the first time Bajpayee has worked in a whodunnit. The Aban Bharucha Deohans directorial is available on Zee5 since its March release.
